Essex LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $147.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

