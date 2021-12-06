Essex LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
DIS opened at $147.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56.
DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.