Essex LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Essex LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

