Essex LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Essex LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM opened at $130.35 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.46 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.