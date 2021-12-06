Essex LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

