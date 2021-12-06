Essex LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.63 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

