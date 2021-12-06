Essex LLC Invests $3.47 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Essex LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $278.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.80. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

