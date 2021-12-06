Essex LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.