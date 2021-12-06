Essex LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.