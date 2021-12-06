Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 4,763 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

