Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 36,653 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.