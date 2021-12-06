Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 65.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 31.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.