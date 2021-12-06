EpiK Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and $1.44 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

