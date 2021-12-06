Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head-To-Head Survey

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 5.04 $74.38 million $3.57 13.22 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.57 $3.21 billion $0.45 6.98

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 26.26% 12.15% 1.33% Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.