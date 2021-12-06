Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger Acquires 911 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $38.80 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $466.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

