Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

