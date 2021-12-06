Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Enerplus makes up approximately 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 50,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.