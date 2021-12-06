Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded down 7.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $76.25 and last traded at $76.60. 4,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Specifically, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,458. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

