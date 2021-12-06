Emera (TSE:EMA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.

EMA stock opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$60.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.07.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

