Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.07. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.