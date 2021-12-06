Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

