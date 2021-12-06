Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 640.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BWA stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

