Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $451.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

