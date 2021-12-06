Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

