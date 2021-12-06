Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,360. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

