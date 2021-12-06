EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

