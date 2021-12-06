EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,865,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 5,797,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,814.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.