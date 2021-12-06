eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.05 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.