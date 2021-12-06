Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 57.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

EBC stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

