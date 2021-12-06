Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.38 million, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

