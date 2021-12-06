DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $22.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DZS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
