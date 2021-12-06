Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,168.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.73 or 0.08332686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00305469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00913925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076197 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00400657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00244835 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

