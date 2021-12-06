DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DWS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($56.99) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.91) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.78) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

ETR:DWS traded down €0.26 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching €34.70 ($39.16). 75,505 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.26). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.58 and its 200-day moving average is €38.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

