Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 14.3%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 284,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 211,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

