DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

