Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 8.3%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $100.00. Approximately 11,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 333,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,722 shares of company stock worth $22,089,194.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.