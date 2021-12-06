Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Duluth worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

