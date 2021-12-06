DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DSP Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

