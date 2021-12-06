Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

DS stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 143.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

