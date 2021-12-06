Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

