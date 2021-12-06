Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,092 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,426 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,134,000 after buying an additional 123,064 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $127.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

