Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $112.46 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $112,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

