Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 4,447 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Truist reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

