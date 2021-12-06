Dotmoovs Reaches Market Cap of $8.79 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $541,211.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

