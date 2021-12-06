Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, a diversified business structure and healthy demand in the quarters ahead. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2022, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 8-12% and earnings of $2.57-$2.73 per share (higher than $2.32 generated in fiscal 2021). However, softness at the company’s On-Road business is concerning. Higher costs related to raw material, labor and freight are expected to be a headwind in fiscal 2022. This is likely to lead the gross margin to decline 50 to 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

DCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,077,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 165.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 336.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

