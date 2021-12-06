DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,723. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.