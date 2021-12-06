Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.67 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

