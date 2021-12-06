Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.51. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.