Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $162.45. 87,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,522. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

