Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $853,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.30. 13,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

