Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $91.03. 13,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,572. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

